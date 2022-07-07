Mount Pearl raises residential and commercial property taxes in 2023 budget

The City of Mount Pearl is increasing commercial and residential property tax. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Mount Pearlians will pay more in taxes in 2023 as the city brought down its $56 million financial blueprint for next year in a public meeting Tuesday night.

Tax increases will hit both residential and commercial properties. The residential mill rate is increasing from 7.1 to 7.7. The commercial mill rate is jumping from 11.5 to 12.4. For a residential homeowner with a property assessed at $255,000 in 2022, the tax increase, coupled with an average 3.4 per cent rise in assessed property value, means just over $200 a year more in taxes in 2023.

There is no increase on water, sewer or waste disposal fees.

In raising taxes, the city pointed to a drop in revenue from its facilities in the early part of 2022 because of continued COVID-19 restrictions as well as inflation driving up the cost of infrastructure projects.

Spending is increasing by $4 million.

"This year we have seen a 35 per cent increase in multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects that are critical to our asset management plan. We see no sign of this changing heading into 2023," said Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley.

"It's not sustainable to weather a burden such as this, especially when long-term planning is prioritized. In 2023 we must not only plan for the future, we must invest in it. Now is not the time to stand still."

The neighbouring city of St. John's managed to stave off property taxes in its budget for next year. However, the city did raise taxes on water and recreation fees. On the other border of Mount Pearl, Paradise raised its property taxes and is charging residents and businesses a higher fee for water and sewage.

"For council, the budget process is a balance of reality and idealism," said Kieley.

"Reduced programming and lower capacities have a direct impact on city revenue."

The city's capital budget will be $12.2 million.

Snow-clearing boost, Canada Games funding

Kieley said the city is also bolstering its snow-clearing service, which will now include a weekend schedule.

The city is allotting $531,000 for contracted snow clearing to "complement" its service and "reduce the city's reliance on overtime." The money will fund 1,600 hours of contracted snow clearing.

Kieley said the contracted snow clearing is not a replacement for the city's internal effort.

Another $1 million is set aside for "fleet renewal" to maintain service standards and public safety for core services such as snow clearing of both roadways and sidewalks.

Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley delivered Mount Pearl's 2023 budget Tuesday night. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The city is also getting in on the 2025 Canada Games, something that looms on the horizon for the City of St. John's as the only bidder for the event that year.

Kieley said Mount Pearl is investing $445,000 to the baseball field at the Team Gushue Sports Complex in preparation for the event.

Another $35,000 is allocated for upgrading playgrounds with a focus on accessible equipment and $75,000 for the Summit Centre fitness gym.

