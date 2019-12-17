New plows, no new taxes in Mount Pearl's 2020 budget

Residents in Mount Pearl can expect to see services continue without an increase in any tax rates, and without increases in many fees.

Homeowners and business owners can expect their mill rates to remain the same. One of the few groups to see a raise in fees will be softball players who need to use overhead lights on the weekend.

"Right now the lights on a ball field cost $377 for a weekend and that's going to move to $400 a weekend. That's a very, very small fee," Coun. Bill Antle told CBC News.

"Mostly it's electricity. With the lights on the field we're just reflecting what the costs are actually going to cost us. That's about it."

The largest new expenditure will be $3.8 million to upgrade Mount Pearl's fleet of city vehicles. The money will go toward three new loaders, seven trucks to be used for plowing and salting, and 16 vehicles for everyday use.

The new fleet will feature the city's first electric vehicle.

"It's just going to be part of our fleet and we'll use it in the city wherever we see fit," Antle said.

The budget is balanced — municipalities must balance their budgets, under provincial law — and comes in just over $53 million.

One-third of that revenue will come from residential property taxes, at a rate of 7.4 mills. Nearly a quarter of the budget will be spent on transportation services, including the new fleet of vehicles.

The commercial mill rate is set at 11.5 mills, with a commercial water rate of 2.3 mills.

Mount Pearl's residential property taxes remain slightly less than neighbouring St. John's, while its commercial taxes are less than half the rate in St. John's.

"We sat down about August and we went line by line by line. You save pennies, and the pennies become dollars and the dollars become millions. That's how we did it," Antle said.

"So every dollar we looked at we made sure did we need it or did we want it, and that's how we did our budget."

Other initiatives

There will be a few tech-infused pilot projects in Mount Pearl next year.

One aims to use artificial intelligence to predict leaks in underground pipes before they happen. Two other pilot projects stemmed from an event where the city invited people to find solutions to problems like resident notifications, recycling and funding administration.

The city has put $400,000 toward economic development plans including a "Donovans Reimagination Plan," a plan to revitalize the city centre with a focus on the Waterford River, and a foreign investment strategy.

There will be $125,000 put towards signage on the city's trail system.

Mount Pearl will spend $170,000 on climate change initiatives, including increased spending on education plans for water conservation and recycling.

The budget was approved by city council at its meeting on Monday night.

