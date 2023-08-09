RNC warn about ATM scam discovered in Mount Pearl

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary believe they've busted the first "cash-trapping" scam in the province, after finding a steel bar placed inside an ATM in Mount Pearl.

The practice involves using something to block the cash dispenser on ATMs, leading customers to believe the machine is not working or is out of cash. When they walk away, the scammer comes to retrieve the money from behind the blocker.

Police were called to a bank on Old Placentia Road in Mount Pearl on Monday. They figure the scam began Aug. 4.

"The RNC is asking anyone who observes or experiences suspicious activity while using an ATM, to inform the ATM operator immediately," the force said in a press release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

