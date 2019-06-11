Dialysis patients feeling 'discouraged' after mould found in new kidney centre

Part of the new Kidney Care Centre in Mount Pearl Square has been closed temporarily after mould was found inside it, affecting patients.

Although no one is missing dialysis treatments, Trina Ralph, the executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Cancer's Atlantic branch, said the closure of six units has changed scheduling for patients — disrupting their lives.

"Dialysis is a very harsh treatment. They are exhausted and tired, so any change to that scheduling can impact family life, work life and have a ripple effect through people's day-to-day living," said Ralph.

"It's a huge issue."

Eastern Health working with patients

The leak was discovered May 8 in an engineering assessment, and mould was found after an investigation. Eastern Health said about a sozen patients have been directly affected and it's "working one-on-one" with those patients.

"Eastern Health is speaking with each patient individually to reschedule any necessary appointments to either the Health Sciences Centre or St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, or to another time at the Kidney Care Centre," said Eastern Health in an emailed statement.

The health authority also said there are plans to open an additional six temporary dialysis stations for patients at the Kidney Care Centre later this week.

Concerns over newly renovated building

"This is a life-sustaining treatment and it absolutely cannot be missed," said Ralph, adding patients spend about 15 hours a week getting treatment.

The centre opened a little more than a month ago in the mall, on Topsail Road, and it was renovated and restored, so Ralph said it's worrisome that the new building should be having these problems.

"Everything that can go wrong, to me, has gone wrong, and it leaves patients feeling overwhelmed, discouraged and — right or wrong — feeling like they are not cared for," she said.

Ralph commended Eastern Health for acting quickly and remediating the problem safely, but she wants to see patients get back to their normal routine.

