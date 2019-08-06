Clear mind, open road: Meet some of the motorcyclists riding for mental health

Moving forward isn't easy after losing a loved one to suicide, but Kenton Martin and a group of motorcyclists are taking that mantra and hitting the road for the 1,000 kilometre round trip.

A group of about 12 bikers are travelling from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Labrador West on Tuesday for the 3rd annual #MovingForward Ride for Mental Health.

Martin started the event after his friend, Lorne Winters, took his own life in August 2016.

Before he died, Winters was a source of support for Martin, who had his own mental health struggles.

"He sent me a message and told me to hang in there ... not realizing he was in such a bad place himself," Martin said.

Everyone's been touched by mental illness once upon a time. - Pat Mtthews

That selflessness spurred Martin on to create the event, and honour his friend.

"[I'm] trying to get it out that people don't have to suffer alone," he told CBC News Tuesday before starting the ride.

Fuelled by another personal loss, Martin is more determined than ever to keep the event going. Last year, Max Bubba Matthews — who Martin said helped spearhead the original event — also took his own life shortly before the 2018 ride.

"After that [happened], I'll never stop. As long as I'm able to do this, I will," Martin said.

Pat Matthews says participating in the event is a way to honour his brother. (Tyler Mugford/CBC)

Pat Matthews credits his brother Max for getting him involved in the ride and said, "I'm just carrying it on for him."

Matthews is amazed that the ride attracts more participants and donations – including for fuel so riders don't have to pay out of pocket – every year.

"Makes me feel like I'm not alone ... everyone's been touched by mental illness once upon a time," Matthews said.

'Just you and the road and the bike'

When asked why a motorcycle ride to help raise awareness of mental health, Martin said many already consider it a form of a break.

"It's theraupetic. It's just you and the road and the bike, and it kinda clears your mind," he said.

The group will travel from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Labrador City, which is about 500 kilometres. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The 500-kilometre route will include several stops for breaks, said Martin. When the group gets to Labrador City Tuesday night, there is a meet-and-greet planned with people involved with Mind Matters, a mental health support group.

Then, on Wednesday, it's back on the road for the long journey back to Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"I'm really impressed with the support the community gives us, the way people react to it. It's great, it's really great," Martin said.