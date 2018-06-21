Sneakers go flying as motorcyclist survives Shea Heights collision

A motorcyclist's sneakers flew away after a collision Wednesday night in St. John's. Police say his life is not at risk. (Arthur Green/CBC)

A man on a motorcycle was rushed to hospital in St. John's Wednesday night after a collision so powerful that his sneakers went flying in different directions.

The motorcycist collided with a sport utility vehicle on Blackhead Road, in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of the city.

His motorcycle was smashed to pieces.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man's injuries are serious, but said he is expected to recover.

Police closed Blackhead Road for several hours so that accident and forensic investigators could work safely.

A sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle collided Wednesday night in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's. (Arthur Green/CBC)

