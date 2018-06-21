New
Sneakers go flying as motorcyclist survives Shea Heights collision
A man on a motorcycle was rushed to hospital in St. John's Wednesday night after a collision so powerful that his sneakers went flying in different directions.
The motorcycist collided with a sport utility vehicle on Blackhead Road, in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of the city.
His motorcycle was smashed to pieces.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man's injuries are serious, but said he is expected to recover.
Police closed Blackhead Road for several hours so that accident and forensic investigators could work safely.