2 motorcyclists killed in separate N.L. crashes

Two men in their 50s lost their lives in separate highway crashes near Little Rapids and Mary's Harbour in recent days, the RCMP said Monday.

The force said a Pasadena man, 53, died Friday afternoon during a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway outside nearby Little Rapids, on Newfoundland's west coast.

In a statement Monday afternoon, police said the driver "was wearing a helmet which came off during the crash."

Early Saturday evening, a Quebec man, 58, died at the scene of a crash on Route 510, just north of Mary's Harbour.

"He was also wearing a helmet which came off during the crash," the RCMP statement said.

Police said investigations into each crash are looking at whether speed played a role.

"Motorcyclists are reminded to wear helmets and ensure they are fastened correctly, and to obey posted speed limits," the police statement said.

