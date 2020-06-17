Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with moose on Veterans Memorial Highway
The crash, which killed a 46-year-old Carbonear man, happened before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man on a motorcycle collided with a moose Tuesday night. (CBC)

A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after he collided with a moose on the Veterans Memorial Highway.

The Bay Roberts RCMP got a call around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night about the collision between the 46-year-old man and the animal. 

Police say the crash happened in the southbound lane.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

