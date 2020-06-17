Motorcyclist killed after colliding with moose on Veterans Memorial Highway
The crash, which killed a 46-year-old Carbonear man, happened before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Crash killed a 46-year-old Carbonear man
A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after he collided with a moose on the Veterans Memorial Highway.
The Bay Roberts RCMP got a call around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night about the collision between the 46-year-old man and the animal.
Police say the crash happened in the southbound lane.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.