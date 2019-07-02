From Fort Mac to Signal Hill, this couple rode a motorcycle for mental health

Dave and Rochelle Hynes trundled up Signal Hill Tuesday night to great fanfare, with a crowd of well-wishers waving signs and balloons as the couple's motorbike pulled into the Cabot Tower parking lot.

The reason for celebration? Only nine days earlier, the Fort McMurray couple, touched down on Canada's other coast, riding more than 900 kilometres a day to make it across the country on schedule.

Originally from Stephenville, N.L., the couple embarked on a whirlwind journey from their current home in Fort McMurray, Alta., to Vancouver, B.C., and on to St. John's for a cause close to their hearts: getting people talking about mental illness.

Three of the couple's friends had died by suicide just before they took up their hard-hitting mission — not only in their friends' honour, but for anyone else unsure whether their struggles would be heard.

Patricia Arns welcomed the couple Tuesday evening as they arrived at their final destination. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"We just wanted to create a space for people to share their feelings, get support, and maybe help somebody else," Dave Hynes said.

The couple made such an impact over the course of their trek that complete strangers started meeting them at stopping points along their route, trading stories and offering support.

Patricia Arns, who was on hand Tuesday to welcome the couple home to Newfoundland, says it was "overwhelming" watching her nephew and his wife reach the east coast after following both their sorrows and triumphs from afar.

"I bet you if you spoke to most families, every family has pretty well been affected by mental illness," Arns said. "A lot of people just don't know how to talk about it ... What they did was mind blowing, because I don't know if I'd be able to do it."

The couple flew into action shortly after the spate of deaths, she said, with the trek organized and a Facebook group set up in a matter of weeks.

The project then snowballed, reaching media outlets and computer screens across the country.

Part memorial, part therapy

Rochelle says she spent much of the trip fielding questions and posting updates on the mission's Facebook group, A Ride Down AddyLayne, which amassed thousands of members in just two weeks.

Many of those members shared not only support for the group's journey, but deeply personal experiences with mental illness and loss.

Dave and Rochelle Hynes rode a motorbike from Fort Mac to Vancouver and then all the way to St. John's in 10 days to get people talking about mental health. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The Hyneses also dedicated each leg of their trip to someone lost to suicide, sharing photos and stories from the group's members.

"This is kind of what we're hoping for. We want people to feel comfortable on our page to do that. This is why we started it in the first place ... people are afraid to [talk], and they think they're going through it alone," Rochelle said.

"We wanted people to feel safe ... and be able to talk about things like this, because it is normal."

After reaching St. John's, the couple is now facing down a long ride back to Fort McMurray.

Their GoFundMe page is raising money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

