Motorcycle rider looking for driver after hit-and-run accident

A motorcycle rider is trying to track down the motorist who knocked him off his motorcycle and kept driving Tuesday evening.

Brody Hatcher said he was riding town Topsail Road in Paradise around 8 p.m. when a driver, who didn't appear to see him, drove into the side of his bike.

Hatcher walked away unharmed.

"I am lucky. I don't always wear all my gear — I suppose I should — but it was a chilly night so I figured I would put on some leather, and it ended up saving me for sure," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

Hatcher said he slid down the road but the jacket saved him a good amount of road rash.

Looking for suspects

As for the driver of the vehicle, Hatcher said the police have been notified and are trying to identify someone.

You really have to be looking out. You have to know what happens before it happens. - Brody Hatcher

He also spoke with an employee at the nearby Needs Convenience located who thought she knew who the driver was.

"She said there was a guy in there at 7:55 p.m. that matched the description that everybody gave, and she said she thought he smelled a bit like booze," he said.

Hatcher is asking a nearby business to check its surveillance footage to see if he can get the vehicle's license plate number.

As for the chances of encountering bad drivers while riding his bike, he said it's hit or miss.

"There are lots of people that, I guess, understand. They give me lots of space and you really have nothing to worry about, and then there are other people who have no idea," he said.

"You really have to be looking out. You have to know what happens before it happens."

