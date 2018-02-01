Skip to Main Content
Police stop motorcycle going 180 km/h on Team Gushue Highway
Nfld. & Labrador

The driver also didn't have the proper licence or insurance.

Police say a man was tearing down the Team Gushue Highway at 180 km/h, on a motorcycle. (CBC)

Police stopped a driver going 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Team Gushue Highway Sunday evening. 

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers clocked a 26-year-old man travelling 180 km/h, in an 80 km/h zone, on a motorcycle.

Police say the man didn't have the proper licence, and had no insurance on the vehicle.

He was ticketed, and police impounded the motorcycle.

