Police stop motorcycle going 180 km/h on Team Gushue Highway
The driver also didn't have the proper licence or insurance.
Driver also didn't have the proper licence or insurance
Police stopped a driver going 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Team Gushue Highway Sunday evening.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers clocked a 26-year-old man travelling 180 km/h, in an 80 km/h zone, on a motorcycle.
Police say the man didn't have the proper licence, and had no insurance on the vehicle.
He was ticketed, and police impounded the motorcycle.