Police stop motorcycle going 180 km/h on Team Gushue Highway

Police stopped a driver going 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Team Gushue Highway Sunday evening.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers clocked a 26-year-old man travelling 180 km/h, in an 80 km/h zone, on a motorcycle.

Police say the man didn't have the proper licence, and had no insurance on the vehicle.

He was ticketed, and police impounded the motorcycle.

