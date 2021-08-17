Motorcyclist killed in crash in Gros Morne National Park

A 40-year-old St. John's man died in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to police. (RCMP)

A motorcycle crash in Gros Morne National Park in western Newfoundland has claimed the life of a St. John's man, police said Tuesday.

RCMP said a St. John's man, 40, died at the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 431, near the Lomond campground.

Staff with the Rocky Harbour detachment were called to the scene around 2:10 p.m.

Police did not disclose details on how the motorcycle came to crash.

Crews with the Woody Point volunteer department as well as an ambulance from that community were the first responders.

The RCMP brought in a collision reconstructionist to help with its investigation, which is ongoing.