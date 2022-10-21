Fraud audit of N.L.'s motor vehicle registration office revealed high risks

A government audit of operations at Newfoundland and Labrador motor vehicle registration offices revealed gaps where the potential for fraud within the organization was ripe, CBC News has learned.

But the minister in charge says she has adopted most of the recommendations in the 2020 report, obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request.

The audit "wasn't the result of any fraud," said Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley in a recent interview.

"It was just kind of normal compliance checking," she said. "And I think the things that they found in our area are quite, I guess, expected of any kind of area that serves the public."

The Professional Services and Internal Audit Division, which looks at fraud risks within the public service, analyzed activities at motor vehicle registration offices in Mount Pearl and Grand Falls-Windsor.

The resulting report listed eight fraud risks rated as "medium" or "high."

There was a high risk that car dealerships weren't properly remitting registration fees paid by their customers to motor vehicle registration officers.

Auditors also discovered a high risk that motor vehicle registration employees could embezzle funds remitted to the agency by dealership or refunds from clients. The was also a risk that HST payments on vehicles were being miscalculated.

In 2019, the Mount Pearl office verified the payments of only four out of 100 dealers. The report recommended that checks be carried out more often to avoid fraud, while saying managers were already "well aware of the issues."

"We're going to audit the work we do with dealers more often," Stoodley said.

"Right now a car dealership would give out licence plates, they would do temporary registrations on our behalf and then they send us a cheque for that work. So we're going to do more regular auditing of that."

Risk of stolen plates and invented overtime

The report also indicated that too many people had access to licence plates and that staff did not take stock often enough. It recommended that fewer people have access to store rooms and that staff do more regular inventories.

Managers verbally approved overtime beforehand and workers documented it in a log book that all staff had access to, the report said, a problem in the especially hectic Mount Pearl office.

"The process for recording overtime is almost entirely manual in Mount Pearl and all employees have access to the log book, which is unsecured at all times," reads the 36-page report.

"The processing manager reviews the log but may not remember all OT that was approved, especially during the busy summer months."

The report recommended that a digital overtime and leave management system be established to limit the risk of fraud.

All recommendations adopted 'soon'

Stoodley said just four of the 18 recommendations have not yet been implemented: new rules governing cash allowances for cashiers; more frequent audits of HST payments; more frequent audits of registration fees; and a new policy governing the supervision of customer refunds.

The four recommendations will be adopted "soon," according to the minister.

