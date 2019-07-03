Early-morning fire damages St. John's daycare

An early-morning fire damaged a daycare in the centre of St. John's Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Mother Hen's Daycare on Ropewalk Lane around 3:45 a.m., to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the business.

Hours later, the soaking wet parking lot was littered with dolls, doll clothes, kids clothes, and other debris from Mother Hen's.

The parking lot outside Mother Hen's Daycare on Ropewalk Lane is littered with kids clothes and toys after an early-morning fire Wednesday. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

The daycare is in a strip mall, but firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other businesses.

St. John's Regional Fire Department platoon chief Chris Jefford says no other business was damaged by the fire, but they did have to break some windows in the adjacent building.

He says no one was hurt in the fire.

The scene is now taped off.

Here’s what platoon chief Chris Jefford had to say. <a href="https://t.co/lRc4cg1wWH">pic.twitter.com/lRc4cg1wWH</a> —@SarahSmellie

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador