Mother Goose goes to Mobile: These moms use local rhymes to help parents bond with babies

Chantal Rodgers, left, and Carol Dwyer are co-executive directors of the NL Parent-Child Mother Goose program, and use local rhymes and stories to help foster connections between parents and young children. (Submitted by Carol Dwyer )

Two St. John's mothers are helping to strengthen the bond between parents and their young children through the power of local rhymes and stories.

Chantal Rodgers and Carol Dwyer are co-executive directors of the Parent-Child Mother Goose Program, an early literacy program for children from birth to age five using rhymes, songs and stories to strengthen bonds between parent and child.

"We get together once a week in a group setting and we do rhymes and songs and stories with our families. It's a great connection," Rodgers told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"It fosters a great connection between families and within families."

The program has been in the province for more than 20 years, with the duo working with six family resource centres across the St. John's area. Dwyer said some of the rhymes they use include traditional favourites, along with newer rhymes that include actions both parent and child can perform together.

"We do them very gently and slowly, with lots of repetition, not really putting any stress on parents to have to learn them," she said. "When we run the program together, we'll teach two new rhymes from our repertoire."

Dipping into history

Outside of the usual favourites, the duo said they've collected rhymes and stories from all across Newfoundland and Labrador. Dwyer said it helps strengthen their connection to the province, along with the joy that comes in sharing rhymes like this one from the Southern Shore:

Jackie Horse to Witless Bay,

Jackie Horse to Mobile.

There's no hay in Witless Bay.

There's lots of hay in Mobile.

"It's wonderful that it's a Newfoundland rhyme, and getting to know these places within that rhyme was great," she said.

The Parent-Child Mother Goose Program organizes activities for families with babies and young children. (Submitted by Carol Dwyer)

The local rhymes are something the duo hopes they can find more of in their travels, as well as stories and songs to add to their growing collection.

"We're constantly looking for new rhymes and songs and stories really. We had a great collection that was really passed onto us...and we over the years have added to that collection," Dwyer said.

"Especially with the Newfoundland backbone. It's some history," said Rodgers.

In the years since the beginning of the program, Rodgers said she has seen the role of things like nursery rhymes and stories change in modern families compared to the past.

There definitely has been a change in how we use rhymes with our children," she said. "There's probably a lot of things that factor into where that change has come from, the rise in technology and changes in households with parents being at home or at work.

Using language through nursery rhymes and songs and stories is a very simple tool, but an incredibly powerful one right from birth. It's a simple thing that we can introduce to parents that yes, this is important and it's an easy thing to do."