Mother and son found after possible parental abduction, RCMP say

The RCMP say a mother and son have been found after going missing in Carbonear Friday night. (CBC)

Police say a 28-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son have been found.

In a media release on Saturday morning, the RCMP asked for the public's help in finding the woman and her son, calling the situation "a possible parental abduction."

Police issued a second release saying the pair were found shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The two were last seen in Carbonear around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to police, they were seen getting into a dark-coloured SUV.

