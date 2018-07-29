Miller time: Moth wall shedding light on winged insects in western Newfoundland

Visitors to Barachois Pond Provincial Park near Stephenville this month may have noticed something different at the park's activity centre — a light shining on a sheet of white plywood attached to the outside wall of the building.

It might be simple, but moths — or millers as they're often called in Newfoundland and Labrador — find the set up irresistible.

"If we stick a very bright light up there that emits very broad wavelengths on a white wall, which is reflective, then we can attract just about everything out there within a couple of hundred metres," said Joe Bowden, a research scientist with Natural Resources Canada.

The wall is painted white and sprinkled with sand so that moths, like this Spotted Tussock, have a rough surface to attach to. (Joe Bowden)

Bowden installed the moth wall at the beginning of July. He's asking campers to help out his research on the biodiversity of species on the island by taking photos of the winged insects they find on it.

"We don't yet fully have a good sense of all the different species that we have here ... we've got some very beautiful species coming over from the mainland and we don't fully understand what they do either."

Bowden said it is important to understand trends in population and migration because different species can have economic and ecological impacts — both positive and negative.

The moth wall at Barachois Pond Provincial Park. Bowden says they are still working on signage for the installation. (Joe Bowden)

"Some moths perform very important pollination services and others are what we would deem as pests ... these eruptive species like hemlock looper or a spruce budworm … can have economic implications, and it just helps us to have this sort of monitoring tool to track them in space and in time."

Since Bowden can't be onsite to constantly monitor the installation, he is asking visitors to get involved by taking a photo if they spot a moth on the wall and posting it to a webpage he created to track and document the winged visitors.

A male Polyphemous moth in Barachois Pond Provincial Park. The species has been seen in high frequency in the area over the past number of years. (Joe Bowden)

The pilot project is just getting started, but Bowden hopes to eventually expand it to all the parks in the province, and possibly into eastern Canada.