Ramraajh Sharvendiran hired as new co-host of St. John's Morning Show 

Ramraajh Sharvendiran is keen to start telling stories from eastern Newfoundland, as he joins Krissy Holmes to host the St. John's Morning Show.

Broadcaster Ramraajh Sharvendiran has been hired as the next co-host of the St. John's Morning Show, joining Krissy Holmes behind the microphones at CBC's flagship radio show for eastern Newfoundland.

"I am so excited," said Sharvendiran, who hosts CBC Radio's North Country from Thompson, Man.

Sharvendiran, whose broadcasting career has involved guest-hosting stints on As It Happens — as well as other programs in Manitoba — will start on the air on Feb. 24.

The job is not something that Sharvendiran had in his sights early in his career — perhaps because he worked in public health before switching to broadcasting, but also because he liked the city where he was born and raised.

"I grew up not thinking I was going to leave Toronto," said Sharvendiran, 32.

"I can't wait to meet you."

That point of view quickly changed once Sharvendiran moved to northern Manitoba.

"The minute I left, and this was probably one of the most challenging jobs I've had, I learned how short-sighted I had been with my perspective," he said.

"I really wanted to move to another region that has another experience that I haven't been exposed to. St. John's made sense."

Sharvendiran's love for radio started early. At 19, he walked into the community-based radio station at York University. Before he knew it, he found himself fronting a show called Queer Currents, which he would host for eight years.

He is keen to get to work with Holmes and the crew of the St. John's Morning Show.

A recent visit to the city was eye-opening, with some unexpected thrills, he said, like navigating the steep downtown hills.

He said he was also struck by how open and conversational the people he met were.

"I was born and raised in Toronto, and people there aren't known for being friendly," he said, adding that the people of Thompson were quite warm.

"[But] St. John's and Newfoundland take it to another level."

