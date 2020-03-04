Read local this May with the St. John's Morning Show radio book club

This May, curl up with a book and then share your thoughts with us!

The St. John's Morning Show is teaming up with the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries (NLPL) to start a radio book club and you're invited to join.

The book

even weirder than before, published in 2019, is the debut novel of local writer Susie Taylor . It is a coming-of-age story that explores the nature of family, friendship and sexuality.

Every Friday in May the St. John's Morning Show will bring together a panel to talk about Taylor's novel.

The panel will also respond to questions and comments from listeners…with no spoilers, of course!

How to get an e-copy

Beginning on May 1, and for the entire month, unlimited copies of even weirder than before will be available for digital access on the NLPL's eLibrary.

Don't have a library card? You can sign-up online on the NLPL's website .

How to share your thoughts: As you're reading, feel free to share comments or questions by emailing morningshow@cbc.c a or by leaving a message on the morning show line (709) 576-5259 or toll-free 1-866-576-5259.

You can also fill out the form below.