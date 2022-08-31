Labrador chess master blindsided by ruling banning transgender women from competing in events

Morgen Mills of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has earned the title of chess master. As a transgender woman who has competed internationally, she says she was blindsided by the World Chess Federation's decision to ban transgender women from competing in women's events. (Regan Burden/CBC)

A chess master from Happy Valley-Goose Bay says a ruling by the World Chess Federation that bans transgender men and women from competing in the official events without proof of their gender could hurt young chess players looking to make a name for themselves.

Morgen Mills of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the first transgender woman to represent Canada in chess internationally, says she was blindsided by the decision.

"This kind of came out of nowhere. We weren't really aware in the community that this was an issue that was being discussed. And of course [there's] disappointment, some dismay that we're being excluded," Mills said Tuesday.

"Right now it seems like the message is just that trans women aren't welcome to play until at least they've finished their review, which could take up to two years. Which is a long time … especially for young and up and coming players."

The World Chess Federation's ruling, made Thursday, quickly drew criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights.

The federation said it it will remove some titles won by transgender men who transition after winning a women's title, adding that a change of gender has "a significant impact on a player's status and future eligibility to tournaments."

Mills said she and other chess players are seeking clarification from the federation about the proof required to compete in the events for the gender they identify as, and what the ruling will mean for her and others' resumés as a chess player.

The FIDE ruling could keep players like Mills from competing at women's events for up to two years. (Morgen Mills/Facebook)

Most chess tournaments are split into two categories — an open category and a women's category. Women can enter both categories, Mills said.

The categories are separated at most tournaments including the world championships, where a women's world champion and overall world champion is crowned. A woman has never won the open world championship, Mills said, but several have come close.

Some people question whether a sport of strategy like chess needs to be gendered in the first place, said Mills, but she believes there's still a place for the women's game to stand on its own.

"There's no reason to believe that men would be better chess players than women. It's more to do with the importance of having female spaces, because it's been a long male-dominated sport and community," she said.

"Having female-only competitions provides, you know, a welcoming, comfortable, safe space to grow the game among women and girls."