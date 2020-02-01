Don't put the shovels down, more nasty weather headed to N.L.

The latest weather system will bring snow and high winds to much of Newfoundland, as well as a section of Labrador on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Just a couple of weeks after a blizzard shut down parts of Newfoundland for days — another low-pressure weather system is headed for the island.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a number of warnings and statements, including winter storm, wind and snowfall warnings.

Meteorologist Allison Sheppard of the Gander weather office says snow is forecast to begin over southern Newfoundland overnight, and will spread across the rest of the island through the day on Sunday.

"Right now we have winter storm warnings in effect further west, from Burgeo northward to Green Bay-White Bay," said Sheppard.

"They can expect anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres of snow tomorrow and winds increasing with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour, so some gusty conditions there through the afternoon tomorrow."

(Environment Canada)

Sheppard said there's a snowfall warning in effect for northeastern and central Newfoundland which is forecast to bring 15 centimetres. Snow will be heavy at times, before it begins to mix with or change briefly to rain.

Southern and eastern areas of Newfoundland, including the Avalon Peninsula, can expect a messy Sunday, with five to 15 centimetres expected earlier in the day. As the temperature rises, between five and 20 millimetres of rain is anticipated by early afternoon. Sheppard said winds for parts of the Avalon could gust up to 100 km/h.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement has been issued for all of Newfoundland's west coast, as well as the Northern Peninsula. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for Sunday morning through to Monday morning, with winds expected to gust up to 80 km/h.

A section of Labrador will also receive a wintry mix on Sunday. Fifteen centimetres of snow and winds gusting between 80 and 100 km/h are forecast for Red Bay to L'Anse au Clair, Norman Bay to Lodge Bay and Cartwright to Black Tickle

On Friday, the provincial government issued an advisory, urging people and communities to be prepared for what it called "adverse weather conditions."

Government says municipalities and local service districts should review emergency management plans and ensure roads, ditches and drains are clear of debris.

