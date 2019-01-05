More nasty weather heading for N.L., province advises towns to be prepared

After a two-day blizzard buried Newfoundland earlier this week, there's more messy weather on the way for island and parts of Labrador on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued rain and wind warnings for most of southeast Newfoundland.

Up to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall in the areas of Conniagre, the Burin Peninsula, the Bonavista Peninsula, Clarenville, the north and southeast parts of the Avalon Peninsula, including St. John's.

The rain warnings note that flooding, including flash floods and pooling water on the roads, is a risk.

Winds gusting up to 100 km/h are on tap for the Avalon Peninsula and the Bonavista Peninsula, with Environment Canada warning that buildings could be damaged.

The province's Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment issued a warning Friday saying the rain and warmer temperatures could cause snow to melt — a particular concern after last week's snowfall and blizzards, which left 46 cm on the ground in St. John's alone.

The department advised municipalities to review their emergency management plans and to be sure all roads and ditches were clear, in case emergency vehicles need to get through.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

More snow for west coast, Labrador

On the west coast and in Labrador, Environment Canada is calling for more snow.

Most of the Northern Peninsula is under a winter storm warning, with 25-40 cm expected by Monday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow will make visibility difficult.

The winds and snow will die down late Monday.

Deer Lake, Corner Brook and the Humber Valley are under snowfall warnings, with forecasts calling for 10-25 cm.

The coast of Labrador from Rigolet to L'Anse au Clair is also under a winter storm warning. Cartwright, Black Tickle and Eagle River are under a blizzard warning.

Environment Canada is asking drivers in all areas affected by weather warnings to be careful or to stay off the roads entirely.

