More snow heading to Newfoundland

While people in parts of Newfoundland are still cleaning up after a massive snowfall Monday morning, the forecast has more snow, a mix of rain, and some major winds in store.

Just a day or two after a major winter storm hammered the eastern part of Newfoundland, Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for the entire island, with more snow and wind starting Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

For eastern Newfoundland, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with a mix of rain overnight, before switching back over to snow. Port aux Basques and the south coast could get between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow.

As the snow and rain fall, winds are expected to as high as 120 km/h into Thursday afternoon.

Next system is on the way starting Wednesday. This one will bring snow and wind to the Island and looks like it briefly changes over to rain for the Burin and Avalon peninsulas, with more snow and wind Thursday. Details to follow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/mXcCNjMdFP">pic.twitter.com/mXcCNjMdFP</a> —@a_brauweiler

Blowing snow conditions are expected at times, and conditions won't improve until Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.

In St. John's, crews are still working to clear the more than 40 centimetres of snow which fell overnight Sunday into Monday.

Mayor Danny Breen said crews are doing a "fantastic job" getting things cleared up as best they can ahead of another possible snow dump.

"These back to back storms make things more difficult," Breen said.

He said crews will be working to widen roads and sidewalks Tuesday ahead of the incoming weather.

"I think here we just have to take it as it comes and do what needs to be done," he said.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 90 centimetres of snow has fallen in the St. John's area.

