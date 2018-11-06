House moves for more severe reprimand for Dale Kirby, adding respect training

After weeks of delays, debates began Tuesday in the House of Assembly on the reports into harassment involving former Liberal MHAs Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby, resulting in a more severe reprimand for Kirby.

During debate of the Kirby Report of Oct. 3 in connection with a complaint from MHA Pam Parsons, Opposition leader Ches Crosbie called for a 21-day suspension for Kirby.

Crosbie pointed to "aggravating conduct, which shows intransigence, defiance and absence of remorse" on Kirby's part, and an "apparent unwillingness to publicly admit the gravity of his conduct."

The motion for suspension was voted down, but a second amendment was then brought forth by NDP MHA Lorraine Michael.

Michael said she concurred with the commissioner's recommendation that Kirby be reprimanded, but pointed out that there is nothing in provincial legislation that defines a reprimand, and felt that more than an apology was needed.

She moved to require Kirby "receive individualized respectful workplace training."

Kirby reminded the House before the vote on the amended motion that he was "exonerated by Rubin Thomlinson," but the motion was carried, 25-6 in favour, with the PCs voting against.

Earlier in the day, the legislature voted to carry motions to concur with the recommendations of the commissioner for legislative standards for both the Joyce and Kirby Reports of Aug. 24.

Both those reports were in relation to complaints filed by MHA Colin Holloway, and neither recommended a reprimand.

The House will continue sitting into Tuesday evening and the two reports into Joyce's conduct will be debated during that time.