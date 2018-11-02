More charges after parking meters damaged in St. John's
A woman was arrested and a man fled the scene
There are fewer functioning parking meters in St. John's. Again.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a complaint of people breaking into parking meters at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for breach of court orders, police said. Another man, who police said they identified, fled the scene. Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest and charges are pending.
Police said several meters were damaged, but couldn't say how many.
This is the second arrest for parking-meter damage this week. On Sunday night, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of court order.
Since at least 2015, numerous parking meters have been vandalized, with the tops removed.
In October, the City of St. John's said it lost $1.1 million in revenue, compared to the year before.
With files from Stephanie Tobin