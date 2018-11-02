More charges after parking meters damaged in St. John's

There are fewer functioning parking meters in St. John's. Again.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a complaint of people breaking into parking meters at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for breach of court orders, police said. Another man, who police said they identified, fled the scene. Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest and charges are pending.

Police said several meters were damaged, but couldn't say how many.

This is the second arrest for parking-meter damage this week. On Sunday night, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of court order.

St. John's Coun. Sandy Hickman said there are currently about 290 parking spots in St. John's with inactive meters. (Fred Hutton/CBC) This week's arrests are just the latest in a long string of thefts and vandalism involving parking meters in St. John's.

Since at least 2015, numerous parking meters have been vandalized, with the tops removed.

In October, the City of St. John's said it lost $1.1 million in revenue, compared to the year before.

With files from Stephanie Tobin

