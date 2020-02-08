Slew of weather warnings continue for most of Newfoundland

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for most of Newfoundland through Saturday. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)

Nasty weather is forecast to continue for most of Newfoundland on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a number of warnings — including wind for southern areas of the island, as well as the Avalon Peninsula and Bonavista. Southwesterly winds will gust up to 100 km/h, except 120 over exposed areas.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the entire south coast. Higher than normal water levels with large waves are anticipated to continue near the coast until noon Saturday.

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings have been issued for most of central Newfoundland, Corner Brook and the Northern Peninsula. Heavy snow with blowing snow is forecast until Saturday afternoon.

A snowfall warning is in effect for interior sections of Newfoundland from the Humber Valley to Grand Falls-Windsor. Environment Canada says snow will be at times heavy, with gusty winds causing blowing snow over exposed areas at times.

Western Labrador and the Churchill Valley are under an extreme cold warning. Wind chill values of -45 are forecast through Saturday and into Sunday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada says Deer Lake had received 26 centimetres of snow.

Travel impacted

The Department of Transportation and Works is advising motorists to not travel on a number of provincial highways and secondary roads, especially in the eastern, central, western and northern parts of the island. Travel is also not recommended on the southern Labrador highway. Drifting snow between Red Bay and Pinware is causing poor visibility.

A number of departures and arrivals have been cancelled or delayed at St. John's, Gander and Deer Lake airports. Marine Atlantic has also rescheduled its Saturday morning crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

On Friday, the provincial government warned people to prepare to hunker down, potentially without power, for at least 72 hours, as a combination of snow, freezing rain and high winds could cause ice buildup and outages.

Newfoundland Power had two outages overnight. Electricity was lost in the Chance Cove-Bellevue-Thornlea area at 12:46 a.m., however by 7 a.m. Saturday, the utility had reconnected all customers. Then at 2:22 a.m., the power went in Bay de Verde, Read Head Cove and Grates Cove. Newfoundland Power says crews are on site and electricity is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

