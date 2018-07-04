Inmates need supports in N.L. prisons: John Howard Society

The executive director of the John Howard Society in Newfoundland and Labrador is reacting to yet another inmate's death in the province, saying it's approaching a crisis level.

"We have to treat people who are in the system with some dignity and respect, and that means that they should be able to be afforded the same level of care that we would receive in our communities," said Cindy Murphy.

Murphy said Tuesday that more needs to be done for the needs of inmates.

"Whether it's mental health, or health issues, or addictions issues, whatever the case may be, they're entitled to that same level of care."

The John Howard Society says overcrowding is an issue at the province's prisons, including Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

On Saturday, Chris Sutton killed himself at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

His death is the fourth sudden death in the past year in N.L. prisons.

Last August, Doug Neary, a married father of two children, took his life at the prison.

More recently, Skye Martin and Samantha Piercey both died suddenly at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women in April and May, respectively.

"Clearly there's issues of overcrowding, there's the lack of resources, the wait times to get into programs, the high remand population, all of these are contributing factors I think to an efficient and effective correctional system," said Murphy.

One way to reduce overcrowding, said Murphy, would be to implement a bail supervision program.

"A bail program would help reduce the counts of people inside," she said.



"We know that 60 per cent of our correctional facilities is housing people who aren't actually convicted yet."

The program would work similarly to probation, and allow certain individuals to stay out of jail while awaiting trial as long as they check in with their supervision officer and meet the conditions laid out for them.

Changes needed before review finishes

An independent review into the inmate deaths is being conducted by former RNC Supt. Marlene Jesso, and Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has said he's awaiting the results before any changes are made to existing policies.

But Murphy thinks something needs to be done before the review is completed.

"Department of Justice really has to look at providing some additional mental health services in our correctional facilities and that should happen sooner than later and not wait for the end of a independent investigation."

She said the deaths inside the prisons take a toll on both inmates and staff, and the current system is not working for anyone.

"Clearly it's not enough," she said. "If people are committing suicide and not able to reach out and don't have the resources then something needs to change."