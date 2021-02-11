Children of the moratorium: Why this woman wants to bring her hometown to the world

Toni Kearney did not think much of Conche, a small fishing community in northern Newfoundland, when she was a child. After seeing what tourism can do in countries around the world, she has returned to her home community to start an enterprise of her own. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Conche is a small place.

It's a tiny fishing community of about a hundred people, nestled in a small peninsula on the eastern shore of Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

It's one of those places that takes an effort to reach. You need to drive hundreds of kilometres up a rural highway with no cellphone service. The last few kilometres into the town remain unpaved.

But for Toni Kearney, there is no place on Earth quite like it.

"It's just magic here," she said. "I can't really explain."

The young entrepreneur takes me through tall grass and wildflowers, up a steep hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, to one of her favourite places to hike. The fog rolls in over the town below as eagles fly over our heads.

All you can hear are the birds, the ocean, and whales breaching in the distance.

The Canadian government imposed a moratorium on cod fishing off much of Newfoundland's coast in July 1992. The decision affected thousands of families, including Kearney's. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Kearney grew up there, like generations before her. But the Conche she knew was vastly different from the fishing community of years ago.

Everything in Conche changed in July 1992, when the federal government shut down the main cod fishery off Newfoundland's coastlines. The moratorium, as it was called, was to last two years. Many of the restrictions are in place to this day.

Life under the moratorium is all Kearney has known. Born two years after it came into effect, Kearney spent her early years going back and forth to Alberta.

With no work after the closure of the inshore cod fishery, her family chose to leave rural Newfoundland for a better life.

Before COVID-19, the cod moratorium was the largest single job loss in Canadian history, with some 30,000 put out of work by the shutdown. Her family was one of many thousands that left Newfoundland in the early 1990s.

Best friends Toni Kearney and Sarah Bromley, right, revisit a popular hangout of their youth, known as Ger's Shed. Kearney plans to make this stop part of her tour for Moratorium Children. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

The family moved back when she was 10 years old. She was happy to be back with her best friend, but Kearney says that at the time, she couldn't wait to leave the place for good.

"You're so isolated and stuck here and you know the world out there — you just want to leave. All you want to do is graduate."

Setting out to see the world

After high school, Kearney got a business degree and started working at what she thought was her dream job.

She travelled far and wide, seeing places like Peru and Vietnam. She worked for a few years in Australia.

Then, Kearney felt the call to go back to Conche — and to open up a tourism business of her own.

Toni Kearney has travelled all around the world, but says there's no place quite like Conche on the Northern Peninsula. She opened Moratorium Children, a social tourism enterprise last year. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

With the help of her No. 1 cheerleader and best friend Sarah Bromley, the idea for Moratorium Children was born.

Moratorium Children is what she calls a wellness experience mixed with a social enterprise. The aim is to teach the world about people like herself and Sarah, the generation born after the cod moratorium, and to discover the community that Kearney has come to appreciate in ways she could not see as a child.

"The whole ethos behind Moratorium Children is we're born into the period after the moratorium. It's an untold story — it's an untold part of history and Newfoundland and how it affected small towns like this."

Conche is a small community on the eastern side of Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. (CBC)

Outmigration, poverty, the belief that things wouldn't get better, the despair she saw all around her … that's the story she wants to uncover. All while highlighting the authentic culture of Conche.

Her tour features guided hikes with a forest bathing session, connecting your senses to the nature around you, something she learned while in Japan.

One of the highlights of the tour is the supper, a meal with all locally-foraged foods, including fresh cod, set in the loft of an historic stable built by her great great grandfather.

After dinner, it's a concert with Irish Newfoundland tunes.

A tapestry telling the story of the cod moratorium is on display at the French Shore Interpretation Centre in Conche. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Mike Simmons, one of those musicians working with Kearney, has lived in Conche his whole life, a self-described waterboy who's worked in the fishery for more than 50 years.

He's seen a lot of changes over the years, and is hopeful for creative ideas like Kearney's.

LISTEN | Take time to hear Melissa Tobin's documentary for CBC Radio's Atlantic Voice:

Atlantic Voice 26:10 Atlantic Voice: Moratorium Children This doc follows friends Toni Kearney and Sarah Bromley from tiny community of Conche Part of the first generation of Newfoundlanders to grow up without the cod fishery's rhythm. The girls’ friendship was rocked by the fishery’s closure when Toni’s family left for Alberta. Three decades later - They’re together again launching a tourism project called Moratorium Children. 26:10

"There's no young people staying here. I don't know what's going to happen there," he said.

"Have the immigrants come in I guess, that's about it. We had outmigration, we're going to have to reverse that," he said.

Finding a spark

For Kearney, she sees her business as a way to help keep people there — and give the spark for others to come back.

"I'm 100 percent firm believer that people need to leave Newfoundland. I think you need to leave, you need to see what else is out there because you need to bring that back home," she said.

Mike Simmons has lived in Conche his entire life, and is hopeful that Kearney's ideas will take root. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"The economy is bad here and it is quite depressing sometimes. But when you come back with that fresh eyes and fresh optimism you can really make a difference here."

Her first season was a success and she has big plans for the upcoming tourism season. Ultimately, she hopes her business can be a catalyst to help revitalize rural communities.

"I'd love Moratorium Children to really inspire more and more moratorium children to come back home and start businesses to keep these rural communities alive," she said.

It is really the heartbeat of Newfoundland."

Kearney hopes Moratorium Children can bring a spark to Conche and other rural Newfoundland and Labrador communities. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)