Moose-vehicle collisions keep emergency responders busy

Two people were trapped in their vehicle after striking a moose on the Burin Peninsula Tuesday night, resulting in the highway being shut down for more than four hours.

Police, paramedics and several fire departments were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. to Route 210, north of Marystown, near Terrenceville intersection.

The vehicle had rolled after striking the moose, trapping two people inside, according to the RCMP.

They were later freed from the vehicle and taken to the Burin Peninsula Health Centre, with one person suffering what was believed to be serious injuries.

The highway was closed for more than four hours.

On the west coast last Friday, police responded to Route 490 near Stephenville Crossing, where two vehicles had hit the same animal.

No injuries were reported in that case.