Firearm pointed at moose through truck window leads to charges

A man has been charged with careless use of a firearm for allegedly taking aim — but not firing — through his truck window at moose in the wooded area across the road.

RCMP received a complaint that a man travelling along Route 413 near Burlington, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, pointed a rifle out the driver's side window of a pickup truck.

He pointed the firearm across a lane of traffic at a number of moose in the wooded area across the road, police said.

No shots were fired, RCMP said, but the 59-year-old man was charged on Nov. 14 with careless use of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

"This is the second incident on the Baie Verte Peninsula this hunting season where a person has been charged with careless use of a firearm while hunting from a vehicle," RCMP said in a media release Monday.

In late September, RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man after a complaint that a moose was shot from a driver's window near La Scie.

Police are reminding the public around the storage, transportation and use of firearms, and hunting from a vehicle on a road is not permitted.

