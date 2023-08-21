Content
50-year-old man dies in moose-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway

A 50-year-old man died after a weekend collision with a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway, according to the RCMP.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Saturday near Middle Gull Pond

A patch on a uniform representing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The RCMP responded to a collision with a moose on Saturday evening that injured three people and killed a 50-year-old man. (CBC)

Officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the police, on the highway near Middle Gull Pond where the moose was trying to cross the road.

Four people were inside the vehicle, police said, including a 50-year-old passenger who was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The other three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash with the provincial chief medical examiner.

