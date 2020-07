A moose collision over the weekend has claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Police say the young woman was a passenger in the vehicle when it hit a moose on Route 330, near Carmanville in central Newfoundland.

The teenager, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The police investigation is continuing, say RCMP.

