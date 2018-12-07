Moose, caribou illegally shot, wildlife officers looking for info

Provincial wildlife officials say a moose was illegally shot and needed to be euthanized by police in Stephenville, and they're looking for information about the incident.

In a release Friday, the department said the moose was allegedly illegally shot "dangerously close to multiple residences" on Dec. 3.

RCMP and Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area of Queen Street Extension at the old dump road.

An injured moose had to be euthanized by RCMP officers, and wildlife officials later arrived to retrieve the carcass for examination.

Avalon herd protected

Meanwhile, the wildlife department got a report of a separate incident near St. Shott's that a caribou was illegally shot on or around Nov. 29.

That incident happened near the highway, the release said.

Caribou grazing on Nov. 18, 2018, on the Southern Shore highway in the area of St. Shott's and Peter's River. (Submitted by Sharon Topping)

There is no hunting of the Avalon caribou allowed, due to the herd's population levels, according to the department.

Both of the incidents are under investigation and officials are looking for anyone with information to get in touch with them at the government office or with Crime Stoppers.

