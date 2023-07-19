N.L. powerlifter Daniel Moores wins 4 medals at Special Olympics

38 year-old Daniel Moores of Corner Brook surprised himself and his family when he brought home three bronze medals and one silver in powerlifting from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany last month.

Moores, who is autistic, has been training for 12 years in the sport and has competed on a national level in the past, but never on the international scale.

"He really enjoys it," said his father, Len Moores.

"A lot of times when he goes out to do his lifts, he has a big smile on his face and after he lifts there are lots of pictures with big smiles on his face. I asked him if he enjoys doing that in front of everyon,e and he says yes."

He trains at the Humber Community YMCA in downtown Corner Brook, five days a week, for up to two hours at a time.

Away from home

His father tears up when he talks about his son's most recent major accomplishment.

"He went away for 16 days on his own. That was a big challenge for him and for us," said Len.

"But they sent us pictures of how he was doing and he was really enjoying the experience. I think watching his teammates compete all week — when it was his turn to compete on Friday, he was more than ready to try and show what he is able to do as well."

Daniel Moores competing in the squat category at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. (Special Olympics Canada )

Moores competed in the squat category, lifting 170 kilograms, and won bronze. That was a personal best for him.

Then, he won another bronze medal for his bench pressing, pushing 112.6 kilograms over his head. He won a silver medal for the deadlift category, lifting 180 kilograms, and took home another bronze for overall competition.

"I'm really proud of Daniel for the hard work and success," said his coach and mentor, Jackie Barrett. "I'm really happy that Daniel won four medals. For Daniel, I would say his future looks bright."

Barrett has competed in the worlds before, and trains with Moores at the YMCA.

Jackie Barrett is Moores's coach and mentor. Barrett is a competitive powerlifter who trains Moores at the Humber Community YMCA. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"To get to the top calibre of Special Olympics competition you are dealing with some world-class athletes, and in order to be top class to win the medal, you have to put the commitment in."

Moores's dad was not expecting his son to bring home so many medals.

He's received accolades from many in the city, with a big heroes welcome when he returned home at the end of June.

But he isn't done yet.

Moores will continue to train with Barrett as they both prepare a regimented routine for the provincial Special Olympics next spring.

