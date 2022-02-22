Moo Moo's owner heading for greener pastures pending sale of iconic St. John's ice cream parlour

Moo Moo's Ice Cream in St. John's is closing after 33 years in business. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Moo Moo's Ice Cream, a St. John's staple on Kings Road, served up some sad news last week — the long-running family business will soon be closing for good.

Situated near Bannerman Park, and often bustling with customers on hot summer days, the cow-print building that houses the iconic ice cream parlour is up for sale

Owner Lisa Ryan, who has been a part of the operation since it opened 33 years ago, said the decision was not made lightly.

"It's been a family affair," Ryan told CBC News on Monday. "It makes it really personal. It's like when you leave your home in the morning, you're going to your next home."

But Ryan said it feels like the right time to move on to greener pastures. Her father, Wallace, and brother, Jeff, both died in the last four years, and both were integral components to the family-operated business.

"Not a lot of people get to work with their dad and their brother. It's been special. I loved every minute," she said. "We laughed, we cried, we had a lot of fun. A lot of people worked hard here over the years. All the ice cream scoopers, my hat is off to them."

While the building is being sold, the Moo Moo's name is staying with the Ryan family. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Sticking with the name

Since the word spread that the business will be closing, people have shared their memories of the shop, and their sorrow over the fact Moo Moo's will be no more.

Ryan said the reaction has been overwhelming, with generations of customers connected to her family business reaching out with well wishes.

Moo Moo's Ice Cream opened in 1989. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The downtown property is listed at $1.65 million, but Moo Moo's itself is not a part of the deal. Ryan is not parting with the name her family built up over 33 years.

"I know that grief can make you do things that you might regret and I don't want to do that," she said.

"The building was a big part. That's like selling Dad and Jeff. It just seems so wrong, but I just needed a change."

Possible return

As for the future, Ryan said it's wide open. She said she may pop up again one day, but there's no firm timeline for when that might be.

For now, Moo Moo's remains open, making cakes and pies and on weekends until the building sells.

"Whether I take a year off and then you find me at some spot around the city the following year, who knows?" said Ryan.

"I'd just like to say thank you to everybody. From the people who worked there to the customers, it has just been overwhelming and I appreciate all their support."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador