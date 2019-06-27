Muskrat costs cited as big factor in N.L. credit rating downgrade

Newfoundland and Labrador's credit rating has taken a hit because of the province's elevated debt, a long-shot plan to end a painful series of annual deficits, and the massive cost of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

Credit rating agency Moody's announced Thursday that it is downgrading the province's long-term unsecured debt rating to A1, from AA3, which is among the lowest in the country and is expected to raise the cost of borrowing for the government.

In a further blow to the province's borrowing position, the agency also lowered what's called the baseline credit assessment.

'Heightened credit risk'

Using phrases like "heightened credit risk" and referring to the "weak financial metrics" of Nalcor, the province's wholly owned energy corporation, Moody's delivered a scathing assessment of the province's fragile financial position.

The province's ambitious path to financial stability, which includes a return to balanced budgets by 2022-23, was also questioned by Moody's, because it relies on annual expenditure cuts of more than seven per cent.

Moody's described the target as "highly ambitious" for any Canadian province.

In recent years, government spending has been outpacing revenue by roughly $1 billion, and though spending has stabilized, a serious gap remains.

The provincial government's plans to reduce the size of the public service through attrition have also failed to realize any significant savings, and lower oil prices are taking a bite out of a cash flow that once helped stuff the province's coffers.

Financial advisor Larry Short, meanwhile, was not surprised by Moody's announcement.

"Any household, any person, any province that is spending $8 billion but only taking in $7 billion, that spells that we are going to be continue to be downgraded until we do something significant to cut our expenses or increase that revenue," he told CBC News.

Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Moody's, has the highest interest expense of any Canadian province, at nearly 13 per cent of revenues as of March. This figure is expected to grow to nearly 15 per cent within three years, which will intensify budget pressure and efforts to stabilize an alarming financial outlook.

Adding to the concern is the province's dependency on royalties from volatile natural resources such as oil and gas and minerals.

"The volatility hampers long-term planning … and is an intrinsic credit negative of the province," says the statement from Moody's.

In simple terms, the credit downgrade means the government will pay more to borrow because it is seen as a riskier customer by lending institutions.

In comparison to British Columbia, which has one of the best credit ratings in the country, Newfoundland and Labrador can pay up to $30 million more in interest on a $1-billion bond over a 10-year period, said Short.

And since the province's net debt is roughly $15 billion, that's an additional $450 million over what B.C. would pay in interest.

Short said the province's only hope is to serious cut spending, or hope for a significant increase in revenue. He said the government's plan to rein in the deficit is unrealistic because it has not been cutting costs.

The province is also facing a serious problem with emigration, and its population is aging faster than any other jurisdiction in the country.

Nalcor's financial noose

Meanwhile, the Muskrat Falls project now accounts for 30 per cent of the province's net debt, and threatens to send electricity rates soaring when it rates full commercial power in two years.

But Premier Dwight Ball has promised that taxpayers and electricity users will not be burdened with the project's massive cost and schedule overruns.

This has raised concerns for the rating agency, because of Nalcor's "weak financial health" and the possibility that the government may have to assume some of Nalcor's debt and provide "direct provincial support" to keep power rates stable.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday afternoon about the credit downgrade.

The province's rate stabilization plan "fails to alleviate Moody's concerns over Nalcor's financial health," states the agency.

"Should rate mitigation efforts not succeed, either the province would have to offer support to Nalcor, or electricity rates would need to rise, which would hinder economic activity across the province. Both of these outcomes would be credit negative."

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday afternoon about this latest blow to the province's fiscal situation.

