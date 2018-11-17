How a food allergy led to a bakery that never uses dairy or eggs

When Erin Littlejohn-Myers was growing up in the 1980s, there weren't many options for people with allergies. It was an inescapable issue for her because she has a life-threatening allergy to dairy and a sensitivity to eggs.



"When I was younger I'd have birthday cakes that I could cut — and not eat," she said.

So when Littlejohn-Myers was 12, she started to take her grandmother's recipes and experiment, modifying it by omitting eggs and swapping out other ingredients to try to re-create what she was missing out on.

A 'huge response'

With time, she refined her baking skills. At work she would bring in her dairy and egg-free creations for her co-workers and found they loved the treats. It prompted Littlejohn-Myers to start seriously looking at it from a business perspective, and in 2012 it came together as Moo-Less Morsels.



At first she attended the smaller fairs, like Claire's Craft Fair. Now her delectables can be found at the St. John's Farmers' Market, Coleman's grocery on Newfoundland Drive and the newly-opened restaurant, The Green Kitchen.

The response Moo-Less Morsels has gotten has been huge, she said. "Last year I found, really was the turning point."

Erin Littlejohn-Myers has a dedicated room off her kitchen, complete with a refrigerator and baking supplies. (Elizabeth Whitten)

Her repertoire covers a wide range: cakes, cookies, scones and bread. "I'll try anything," said Littlejohn-Myers, though she hasn't had any luck replicating a cheesecake yet. Her husband will often taste-test a product before it's approved, she explained, because he knows how the original version is supposed to taste.

I love Moo-Less. This is who I am, and I think that's what makes me different as well. - Erin Littlejohn-Myers

Moreover, what might have been unexpected boon to her business is that a lot of her desserts are vegan-friendly, which drew in new clientele.

There have been a few challenges when it comes to creating allergy-sensitive foods.

For one thing, it can be costly. "People say, 'Oh my god, well your products should be cheaper, there's no dairy, no egg in it.'" said Littlejohn-Myers. However, she said it can be more expensive and harder to find dairy-free ingredients, like chocolate chips. As well, she has to take precautions to avoid cross-contamination.

Allergy standpoint, cross-contamination

Tofutti sour cream is a common feature in her desserts, but it's hard to get at local supermarkets because a lot of vegans buy it as well.

In the end, Littlejohn-Myers worked out a deal with a supermarket to buy it in cases to ensure her own supply. "I've really outgrown what I've started here because I need to have more," she said. In fact, a side room off the kitchen of her home is dedicated to her baking supplies, including its own fridge and a shelf of non-perishable food items.

From her perspective, customers trust her because she shares their food allergies and concern over what she eats. And Littlejohn-Myers is meticulous when it comes to her products.

Littlejohn-Myers worked out a deal with a local supermarket to buy Tofutti sour cream by the case, to ensure a steady supply. (Elizabeth Whitten)

"I get data sheets from companies. I research what else is in the area, what else is used on the line because where I'm coming from an allergy standpoint, I need to know for the cross- contamination risks," she said. "So I can't say something is guaranteed dairy and egg-free unless I know where that ingredient is coming from."

Since Moo-Less Morsels is a specialty bakery, Littlejohn-Myers also wants to be educational. There are times when she'll be at her booth and will be approached by a parent of a child who has been recently diagnosed with a food allergy and doesn't know the questions to ask or where to get information.



In the future, Littlejohn-Myers plans to expand the business beyond her kitchen and hire someone to help out with the baking. While a bricks-and-mortar operation isn't in the works for the moment, she is looking at getting her products into more stores across the province.

"I love Moo-Less. This is who I am, and I think that's what makes me different as well. It's my story. Moo-Less is me."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador