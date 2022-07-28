N.L. has 1st probable case of monkeypox

Newfoundland and Labrador has its first probable case of monkeypox, and the provincial government says it will begin offering the vaccine to people who are considered close contacts.

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes — eyes, nose or mouth.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss the disease.

In a news release, the health department said the virus can also "be spread by sharing clothing, bedding or common items that have been contaminated with the infected person's fluids or sores."

The province is following guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and is offering the vaccine to asymptomatic people who are considered close contact exposures to this probable case.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first probable case of monkeypox. Following NACI guidelines, the Imvamune vaccine is being offered to close contact exposures to the probable case. Our public health team has a plan and is putting it in action. <a href="https://t.co/vfa6ePULF1">https://t.co/vfa6ePULF1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jny9COn0wJ">pic.twitter.com/Jny9COn0wJ</a> —@PremierofNL In a tweet Thursday morning, Premier Andrew Furey said Public Health has a plan and is putting it in action.

'Remain vigilant'

Last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. There are more than 16,000 cases worldwide so far.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Wednesday while the global monkeypox outbreak is of "serious concern," public health officials and governments have an opportunity to contain the spread.

Tam said so far, 99 per cent of infected people in Canada have been men, and most cases have been among men who have sex with men.

"At this time, to lower the overall risk of getting infected and spreading the monkeypox virus, PHAC recommends practising safer sex," Tam said.

Tam said as of Wednesday, there were 745 cases in Canada — 346 cases in Quebec, 326 in Ontario, 58 in B.C., 12 in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan and one in Yukon.

Tam said that learning more about the disease, including how to recognize its symptoms, is critical in the fight against its spread.

"We need to remain vigilant," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador