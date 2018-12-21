Money laundering charges added in drug bust case that saw grills, guns, cash seized

The RCMP have laid additional charges in an operation they called Project Broken, which looked into organized crime and inter-provincial drug trafficking.

Jonathan Brandon Mahon, 27, who was already facing a slew of charges, is now looking at two additional counts of money laundering, as well as three counts of possession of the proceeds of a crime.

A new name has also been added to the list of men charged; Steven Francis Noseworthy, 27, of Torbay, has been charged with money laundering.

A set of diamond grills seized by police. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The RCMP said in a press release Friday that these new charges come after investigating by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), the Canada Revenue Agency, the forensic accounting management group, and seized property and management directorate.

Mahon and Noseworthy were charged in provincial court in St. John's on Dec. 17, with a first appearance scheduled for Jan. 23.

Earlier this month, police released details of Project Broken, showing the wide range of items seized.

A collection of weapons collected in the seizure, police say. (CBC)

They charged five men, three of them from this province, including Mahon, as well as Thomas Scott Brown, 30, and Nicklaus James Travis, 29, both from Torbay.

During their investigation, police seized guns, including one semi-automatic rifle, six kilograms of cocaine, diamond jewelry, including $7,000 in dental grills, and more than $840,000 in cash.

Project Broken included resources from the RCMP CSFEU in Montreal, the Alberta RCMP, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Correctional Services Canada and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

