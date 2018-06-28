Ramps, rumble strips and passing lanes approved for deadly highway

Not two weeks after the most recent fatal vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway, nearly $5 million has been designated to make the highway in Conception Bay North safer for drivers.

Additional ramps, passing lanes, and rumble strips — raised strips that change the noise a driver's tires makes when a vehicle is in a danger zone — are all part of the planned improvements announced Thursday in Bay Roberts.

Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $2.6 million, with the federal government adding $2.2 million.

Construction will begin this season, and is expected to be completed next year.

Ramps will be added at the Valley Road interchange on Route 70 in Carbonear, with rumble strips and passing lanes going along Route 75 between the Trans-Canada Highway and the Bay Roberts Interchange at Country Road.

"The work marks the first time in the province's history that rumble strips will be added to the centre line of a highway where passing is prohibited to alert motorists who inadvertently veer from their lane," a news release said.

"The strips will also be added to the highway shoulders."

Drivers who frequent the highway have been calling for changes due to the number of accidents – particularly the number of fatal ones – on Veterans Memorial over the past several years.

North River resident Pauline Quinlan collected nearly 10,000 signatures on a petition to upgrade Veterans Memorial Highway. She was invited to today’s announcement. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/klzKKjT8xu">pic.twitter.com/klzKKjT8xu</a> —@CStokescbc

According to the provincial government, the two right-turning ramps on Route 70 will improve safety and mean vehicles, including school buses to and from Carbonear Academy and Carbonear Collegiate, will no longer have to cross oncoming traffic to exit the highway.

"These improvements not only mean safer roads, fewer accidents and reduced congestion during busy times, but they also support the continued economic growth of the region and the efficient transportation of goods across the province."

A 39-year old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in heavy rain on June 19. Three people were killed in a head-on collision between Bay Roberts and North River in September 2017, and two people died in separate accidents on Oct. 6 and Nov. 2.

A petition circulated by Pauline Quinlan, a North River woman who was involved in a serious accident in 2016 — calling for a road upgrade — collected nearly 10,000 signatures.