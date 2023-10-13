Moncton man dies suddenly at mine in northern Labrador
Worker, 38, died suddenly at Tata Steel site on Thursday
Police are investigating a New Brunswick man's death at the Tata Steel mine, which straddles northern Labrador and eastern Quebec.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Friday that a 38-year-old Moncton man died suddenly at the Tata workplace.
No details were released on how the man died.
The RNC, which polices western Labrador, said it was called to the site early Thursday afternoon.
The force said that it secured the area with the assistance of the Sureté du Québec in Schefferville.
The RNC said the deceased man's family has been notified.
Newfoundland and Labrador's occupational health and safety office is involved in the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged, the force said.
