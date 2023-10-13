Content
Moncton man dies suddenly at mine in northern Labrador

Police are investigating a New Brunswick's man death at the Tata Steel mine that straddles northern Labrador and eastern Quebec.

Worker, 38, died suddenly at Tata Steel site on Thursday

Two helicopters operate a remote mining site.
The India-based Tata Steel operates an iron ore mine that straddles the border of eastern Quebec and northwestern Labrador. (CBC)

Police are investigating a New Brunswick man's death at the Tata Steel mine, which straddles northern Labrador and eastern Quebec. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Friday that a 38-year-old Moncton man died suddenly at the Tata workplace.

No details were released on how the man died. 

The RNC, which polices western Labrador, said it was called to the site early Thursday afternoon. 

The force said that it secured  the area with the assistance of the Sureté du Québec in Schefferville. 

The RNC said the deceased man's family has been notified. 

Newfoundland and Labrador's occupational health and safety office is involved in the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged, the force said. 

A screenshot of Google Maps shows the location of the town of Schefferville.
The Tata Steel mine is located near the eastern Quebec town of Schefferville. (Google Maps)

