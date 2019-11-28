Meet Monaco, the hero beagle of Mount Pearl who saved his owner's life

A week ago, Barry Abbott of Mount Pearl woke up at 3:30 a.m. to discover that his wife, Sandra, had suffered a seizure, was unconscious on the floor and had begun to turn blue.

What woke Abbott was their beagle, Monaco, pacing back and forth, his nails tapping on their hardwood floor.

"If Monaco had not woke me up when he did, 45 minutes later she would have been gone," Barry Abbott told CBC News on Thursday. "So he's quite the hero."

Abbott, who said he had never been as scared in his life as he was that night, quickly called an ambulance. His wife couldn't speak, she was cold to the touch and she had a stare that looked through him, he said.

Medical staff told him Sandra Abbott had suffered a severe stroke, and advised him to prepare for the worst. They determined later that it had instead been a seizure, the first one she had ever experienced.

"Thank the good Lord that she's so tough. She bounced, just bounced out of it," Barry Abbott said.

A Mount Pearl couple is singing the praises of an unlikely hero after their dog woke up the family during a medical emergency. 1:56

Sandra Abbott spent almost a week in hospital before being released, and told CBC News she doesn't remember anything from that night, except for waking up in the hospital and wondering why she was there.

"They told me why I was there and I still didn't believe it," she said. "If I had to bet a million dollars that they were wrong I probably would have because I think I would definitely had win."

She's feeling 100 per cent today, she says, and has been prescribed some medication, with a followup with doctors in six months.

Barry Abbott says Monaco saved Sandra's life by waking him up in time to call an ambulance after she had suffered a seizure. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

She said she owes everything to Monaco.

"I just thank my little dog for saving my life, and I know that every day I wake up I'll be telling him 'thank you,'" she said.

"If he could dial 911 I'm sure he would have."

The Abbotts say Monaco will be given anything he wants, including a tailored vest which reads "hero," and his favourite food, goulash.

