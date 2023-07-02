Sudanese community in N.L. protests fatal police shooting of Omar Mohammed

Around thirty members of the Sudanese community gathered on Canada Day to protest the fatal police shooting of Omar Mohammed. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

In the wake of Omar Mohammed being fatally shot by a police officer, the Sudanese community in St. John's protested outside City Hall on Canada Day.

"All the Sudanese community are very concerned about what happened to him and that's why we are protesting to show our frustration, to show that we are not accepting what is happening," said Abubaker Hamed with the Sudanese Community Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since the shooting incident on June 12, members of the Sudanese community have expressed frustration with the lack of information provided by police. The province's police oversight watchdog, SIRT-NL, is in charge of the investigation and wouldn't confirm the identity of Mohammed until June 27 after they were unable to notify his next of kin.

"When we called the SIRT, they said 'We cannot release any information at the moment because we are doing an investigation,'" Hamed said.

"And unfortunately they said this investigation could take six months to a year, which is very hard for the community to wait for such a long time."

For Hamed, there's still a lot of questions that the police won't answer.

"We need to know why he has been killed, why the police use this excessive force with him and we need to know also about his body, where could we be able to bury him according to our Islamic tradition?"

Murtada Alhaj, left, Abubaker Hamed, centre, and Zaid Kafi, right. The three men spoke on behalf of the Sudanese community and expressed their want for more transparency from the police as well as increased support for mental health. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

The lack of information has other members of the Sudanese community concerned that the public could get the wrong impression of Black people.

"One of the messages that we would like to send today is not every Black person is violent," said Murtada Alhaj, another member of the association.

"Our community escaped from war zones, to be living a better life."

Alhaj said the association specifically chose Canada Day for the protest.

"It is a special day and that's why we need to have this message sent all over Canada, not only Newfoundland, that the police should be here to help, not to be shooting people," he said.

"We are Canadian, we do respect the culture, we are integrating well," said Zaid Kafi, a third member of the community association.

"Newfoundland and Labrador might not know, so we want them to know, we are normal people. We are here to live a better life. People have so many different reasons that they came here."

Members of the Sudanese community are frustrated with a lack of transparency from police in regards to the circumstances surrounding Mohammed being shot. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Mohammed was a child soldier in Sudan, before later fleeing to a refugee camp and eventually moving in St. John's in 2014.

Last year, Mohammed was convicted of sexual assault and placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years. He was also convicted on four counts that dated back to 2020, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kafi said despite Mohammed's past, he deserved to have access to better mental health treatments.

"We understand he has some issues with the police and obviously the person committed a crime, he has to be held accountable," he said.

"But at the same time, mental health is a very important issue and the government should pay more attention and put more resources toward mental health."

Kafi would also like to educate the public more on Sudanese culture.

"We need to hold some cultural sensitivity seminars with the police and with the society so people can integrate well and get to understand us."

"We would love for the police to approach us more," Kafi said. "They can approach us as a community and ask what are our concerns."

Abubaker Hamed, centre, is pictured here alongside other protestors. He says his children have been asking him why Mohammed died. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Hamed shared a similar sentiment.

"We need, as a Sudanese community, to play a part in the prevention of any shooting in the future, so we are willing to collaborate with the police in any way that will help in reducing or preventing such shooting from happening in the future," he said.

Although they are hopeful government will be responsive to their demands, Hamed said Mohammed's death continues to cast a dark shadow over the Sudanese community.

"My children are asking me every day why this guy has been killed, why did the police shoot him?"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador