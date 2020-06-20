Modern Archetypes turn trad N.L. music on its head

Lee Tizzard, left, and Tom Ronan, right, are Modern Archetypes. (Submitted by Modern Archetypes)

Modern Archetypes are on a mission: to turn traditional Newfoundland and Labrador music on its head with the band's new album, Plausible Deniability.

The band takes old local favourites, such as Mussels in the Corner and The Star of Logy Bay, and swaps out singers and accordions for spoken word samples and electronic beats.

"What we are trying to do is create a fusion of Newfoundland traditional songs," said Lee Tizzard, one of the Modern Archetypes.

"Fused with dance music, fused with a little bit of world beat, and R&B style vocal."

Just add Joey

Tizzard and the other Modern Archetype, Tom Ronan, are longtime buddies — musicians who also know their way around recording studios.

They founded Modern Archetypes nearly a decade ago.

"We were both exposed to what we call too much 'leprechaun music' on George Street over the years," said Ronan, referring to the plethora of Irish-Newfoundland party bands on that nightlife strip back in the day.

Around the same time, Tizzard discovered a cassette tape recording of an interview conducted by his mother, a retired journalist, with former Newfoundland premier Joey Smallwood in the 1970s.

"We just set about, 'What can we do? Let's keep the canon alive but let's update it somehow, let's turn all this into something else,'" recalled Ronan.

"And we had a lot of fun doing it."

Trad music to go anywhere

Plausible Deniability features tracks that Tizzard and Ronan hope will go into heavy playlist rotation.

"[The music] is supposed to be on radio, it's supposed to be played at raves, it can go anywhere," said Ronan.

However, the men are unsure if Modern Archetypes will ever perform their material live.

"We kind of look at this more of a Steely Dan thing," said Ronan, referring to the legendary 1970s rock band.

"They just stayed in the studio and created."

The Modern Archetypes - Tom Ronan and Lee Tizzard - give some classic Newfoundland and Labrador folk songs the electronic studio treatment 16:57

