$1.5M model boat collection, one of world's most valuable, headed to Marystown

A naval history collection considered one of the world's largest and most valuable is officially on its way to Marystown.

The $1.5-million donation includes impeccably preserved models of real vessels, from tugboats to warships. Once owned by architect John Keith King, they laid dormant in storage in British Columbia for years — until King's friend, David Richard McCann, met a Newfoundlander who directed McCann to consider bequeathing them to the historic shipping town on Newfoundland's south coast.

After speaking with the town's mayor and King's family, McCann said, Marystown accepted the offer.

"There'll be about 80, 85 model boats," McCann said, some of them over six metres long and "done in exquisite detail by some of the best craftsmen that Canada has ever had."

Alongside the models, he added, are two captain's logs from a British warship that was sunk by the Germans during World War II: the HMS Hood.

"Those tractor trailers will be heading to Canada's east coast hopefully sometime in late June or July," he said.

Some of the boats, including the HMS Enterprise, pictured here, are nearly two metres long. (Supplied by David McCann)

Marystown to get museum

Marystown Mayor Sam Synyard said he was enthralled to accept the donation — even though the town doesn't yet have anywhere to put it.

"These are world-class items. They're not something I would make in my shed," he said.

"Some are quite large. Some are valued at more than $150,000 each. I think we can do a unique, marine-based museum in Marystown … and we can use this model ship collection as the showcase."

The boats in the collection have been stored in glass cases for years. (Supplied by David McCann)

Synyard called Marystown the ideal location for the collection, with its decades-long history of ship-building, including minesweepers in the 1940s.

Placentia Bay was also where U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill convened to sign the Atlantic Charter in 1941, solidifying the Allied naval forces and postwar aims.

"I guess we could have said, 'Well, we can't accept a gift because we don't have anywhere to store it right now,'" Synyard said.

"But no, we'll take the gift, we'll display it with a sense of reverence and respect, [and] we'll make sure it's really well protected for the next number of years while we get the opportunity to showcase it."

"It's a win all the way around," McCann said, suggesting the collection might help boost Marystown's tourism industry.

"John collected this stuff with passion, with love. And it's going to be there for generations to see."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador