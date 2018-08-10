80-lb senior dog rescued by Mountie after steep drop

Const. Phil Vautour of Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP rescued an 80-lb Labrador Retriever named Mocha Friday morning. (RCMP)

A police officer in Grand Falls-Windsor is being praised for saving a senior dog named Mocha, who wandered from her yard and dropped off a steep cliff.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a call at 6:40 a.m. from the 15-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever's owner. He said his dog rolled down a very steep embankment, more than 60 feet to the edge of the Exploits River.

The dog had wandered from the backyard over night, police said.

Const. Phil Vautour walked down the cliff and found the dog.

Mocha was unable to walk so Vautour picked her up and carried her about 500 metres along the edge of the river, through rough terrain.

"Mocha has been taken to the veterinarian by her owner for medical care," an RCMP news release said.

"The RCMP wishes Mocha a full recovery."

