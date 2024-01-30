He scored 4 three-pointers in 3 minutes — while the opposing team cheered him on

Cameron Power shoots a three-point shot for his team, the Mobile High Monarchs. (Jason Pike Media)

Cameron Power spent most of last week's basketball game sitting on the sidelines, watching as his team, the Mobile High Monarchs, marched toward what seemed like an inevitably brutal loss to the Holy Spirit High Falcons.

"We were down 17 points," Power recalled. With the game nearly over, the coaches turned to Power, offering the rookie a chance on the court.

"They said, 'Let's see what you can do.'"

Power was thrown into the game with only about three minutes left on the clock. The Mobile High student — who's played basketball for a while but never on a school team — happily positioned himself as the backup shooting guard, expecting to finish with a burst of fun.

But he'd end up the game's most exciting player.

WATCH | High school teams basketball teams give a lesson in sportsmanship: This buzzer-beater didn’t win the game, but it’ll warm your heart Duration 1:16 Cameron Power hasn’t put up a lot of points in his rookie season with the Mobile High Monarchs. But in the dying minutes of a lost game, Power got a hot hand. Three three-pointers later, and even his opponents started passing him the ball.

Nearly right away, Power found himself wide open at the point, nabbing a "great pass" from his teammate. He took the shot, scoring to a chorus of cheers. "It felt great to have the first one fall," he said.

With the Monarchs now down by only 14 points, Power shot again from the wing: whoosh.

The crowd erupted, this time with the opposing team joining the cheers.

But his streak wasn't over yet.

"Since I had the hot hand, they just kept passing to me," Power said. His third attempt at a basket landed the Monarchs yet another three points.

With only seconds to spare, Power got the ball back again, and ran with it down the court, getting it into the air just as the buzzer went off.

As the net swished, Power found himself buried under bodies, surrounded by raucous members — of both teams — jumping around him.

Amid the ongoing conversation about misconduct in youth sports, and just weeks after Hockey N.L.'s controversial (and ultimately reversed) decision to ban post-game handshakes, Power says friendly competition still thrives among the kids.

"When you both respect each other, a lot of sportsmanship will be showed," he said.

Despite the Monarchs' three-point loss, Power said he felt overwhelmed by support from all sides — but not under any pressure to repeat those three minutes of glory.

"I don't think they're expecting me to do that every game," he said.