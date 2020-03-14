Teamwork and the mobile herring fleet: A Land & Sea archival special

John Hackett captained the Silver Dolphin in 1982. He bought the boat 12 years before, raising $300,000 to buy the vessel. (CBC)

Back in 1982, the Silver Dolphin was hunting for herring on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Twelve years prior, Silver Dolphin captain John Hackett went all in to purchase his dream vessel, raising $300,000. At the time, his wife wasn't too pleased with the decision.

"She didn't realize it was this much money, [that] I was going to pay this much money for a boat," Hackett told Land & Sea at the time.

"When I told her it was $300,000 she actually got sick over it. She ended up in hospital. She [thought] we was going to be on the street, we were gonna starve to death. I was crazy and everything else. She thinks different now."

During the 1980s, the Silver Dolphin was part of six herring vessels that made up the west coast's mobile herring fleet. The other vessels—the Canada Park, Canada 100, Eastern Pride, Lady Patricia and the Lavallee—fished together and marketed their catches cooperatively.

The Silver Dolphin is one of the six vessels who fished herring together in the 1980s. (CBC)

This kind of teamwork was relatively new in fishing at the time, as there were often races to the grounds and intense competition for herring. Due to low prices, fishermen had to fish for quantity in order to make money.

"We're pooling our fish together, the six boats," Hackett said. "We still like to show one another, you know, I'd probably like to catch the whole quota, and share it with those fellers. And I know they got the same feeling."

Learn more stories about the Silver Dolphin and fishing for herring in this full length episode of Land & Sea from 1982:

Fishing for herring never comes without challenges. Hackett and other members of the fleet drag their nets across the water, trapping the herring in the net's mesh. Once the herring are captured, the battle becomes skill of the fisherman versus the cleverness of the fish.

"I think the herring try to out-manoeuvre you the same as you're trying to out-manoeuvre them," Hackett said. "I think herring have a lot of intelligence about them. You think you know something about herring, you know nothing. They'll do something different."

When Hackett bought the Silver Dolphin in 1970, he didn't know what he would face ahead, but knew he would be in for the adventure of his life.

"I wasn't really sure where I was going. How could you be?" Hackett said. "But I had a dream, I 'spose, and I wanted to fufill it."

Fishing for herring never comes without challenges. The Silver Dolphin, which held 230 tonnes of herring, would fish as much as they could and let the fleet know about leftovers. (CBC)

