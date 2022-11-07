1 dead, 1 injured in serious crash on stolen ATV, say police

The RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Mobile, N.L., on Monday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

A man died Monday morning after crashing an ATV on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, say police.

According to the RCMP, who responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in Mobile, about 40 kilometres south of St. John's, an ATV left the gravel road and collided with a tree.

A 26-year-old man died at the scene on First Pond Road, police said in a press release, while a 24-year-old man is in hospital in St. John's with serious injuries.

Police say the ATV was stolen from a store in nearby Burnt Cove in September.

The RCMP are investigating the crash, and have engaged the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.