Sex trade to come under scrutiny at missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada's inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expected to focus attention Tuesday on the sex trade.

Among those scheduled to address the inquiry is Jennisha Wilson, who has studied how Indigenous women can exit the sex trade. She works in Ottawa with Tungasuvvingat Inuit, a non-profit group that focuses on Inuit living in Canada's cities.

Also scheduled to testify is Yellowknife-based Pertice Moffit, who manages health research programs in the Northwest Territories. She specializes in women's and Indigenous health research.

A third speaker is Mealia Sheutiapik, a former resident of Iqaluit who works with the Anglican Church in Ottawa. A biographical sketch provided by inquiry says Sheutiapik "was immersed in the sexual trade in Ottawa for numerous years."

The inquiry launched its third phase on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's.

The inquiry's earlier phases focused first on families and survivors, and then on institutions.

In the third phase, it will collect evidence experts and officials, including those from government, law, academia and the community.

CBC News will carry a live video stream of the inquiry's testimony.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador